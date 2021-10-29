The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with a number of other agencies, conducted a warrant round-up on Oct. 21 that resulted in 11 arrests.
Public Information Officer Lieutenant Len Ames said that the department worked with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hallsville Police Department, the Waskom Police Department, the Jefferson Police Department and the Marshall Municipal Court to conduct the round-up, before which a grace period was offered to those affected.
Ames said that during the amnesty period, more than 150 warrants were cleared, though the exact number cleared has not yet been confirmed.
The citations and warrants are for violations including moving and non-moving traffic violations, penal code violations, such as Class C Thefts, assaults, disorderly conduct, and violations of City ordinances.
The Marshall Police Department is actively looking, and will continue to look, for individuals with active warrants and may make arrests at any location, including the person’s home, school, or workplace.
Those who have an unpaid citation are still able to clear their warrants online at www.trafficpayment.com. You will need the citation number and fine amount, which are available at, www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1516/Warrant-List-09292021, for the payment to be properly processed.
Fines may also be paid in person by going to the Marshall Municipal Court at 110 S. Bolivar Suite 104B Marshall, TX 75670.
