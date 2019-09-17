A Marshall woman was arrested Thursday after she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument, Marshall police said.
Latoyia Leadetta James, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon. She is being held in the Harrison County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Police were called around 5 p.m. Thursday to the Belaire Manor Apartments in the 1100 block of Melanie Street for a report of a stabbing.
The male victim, identified as Earnest Lee Cooks, told officers his girlfriend had gotten into a disagreement, tried to hit him and then picked up a knife and stabbed him once in the chest when he tried to leave the apartment, police said.
Cooks’ injury was not life-threatening, police said. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall for treatment.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Teresa Shania Mukes, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of accident involving damage on Friday.
- Demarqusa Antwon Henderson, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a parole warrant on Saturday.
- Kenneth John Ruelas, 42, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Sunday.
- Rodney Tyrone Stafford, 19, of Marshall was arrested on charges of minor in possession, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon on Friday.
- Rashaud Dmontrez McCoy, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of minor in possession on Friday.
- Kumbayah Emmanuel Thomas, 19, of Karnack was arrested on charges of minor in possession and theft on Friday.
- Ricky Lynn Miles, 46, of Marshall was arrested on charges of assault family violence, resisting arrest search transport, driving while license invalid and no liability insurance on Saturday.
- Marquez Enrique Rusk, 25, of Marshall was arrested on charges of theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and expired vehicle registration on Friday.
- Luis Alejandro Nunez, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 2200 block of Leslie Street, Friday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 2100 block of South Garrett Street, Friday
- Traffic incident/violation, intersection of East Grand and Davis, Friday
- Theft under $100, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 600 block of Warren Drive, Saturday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 2900 block of South Garrett Street, Saturday
- Theft between $750 and $2,500, 100 block of South Washington Place, Saturday
- Traffic incident/violation, 2300 block of Hynson Springs Road, Saturday
- Burglary, 3100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Assault family violence, intersection of Kahn and Byrnes, Saturday
- Criminal mischief less than $750, 4900 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1000 block of Atkins Boulevard, Sunday
- Theft under $100, 600 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 300 block of Fisher Drive, Sunday
- Criminal mischief under $750, 2300 block of Hynson Springs Road, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brian Christian Bell, 40, of Longview was arrested on charges of resisting arrest search transport, theft of firearm and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- Jennifer Lynn Guilliams, 43, of Karnack was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant for driving while license invalid and violation of probation/credit card or debit card abuse elderly on Saturday.
- Nancy Ellen Statham, 40, of Waskom was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content level greather than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Rickie Foster Womack, 45, of Longview was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content level greather than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Ralph Dewayne Allen, 32, of Marshall was arrested for revocation of probation/theft of property between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Michael Todd Liston, 37, of Whitehouse was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content level greather than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Oscar Levelle Smith Jr., 28, of Marshall was arrested on charges of violation of probation/aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, driving while intoxicated, driving while license invalid, open container in motor vehicle driver and littering/leave refuse on highway on Friday.
- Robert Earl Valentine Jr., 33, of Marshall was arrested for bond forfeiture/theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Sunday.