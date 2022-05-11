Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Gabriel Scott Craver, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance group 1 on Monday.
- Gregory Dewayne Worth Jr., 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Monday.
- Roy Hale Richardson Jr., 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged on a warrant and running a red light on Monday.
- Jada Neshun Anderson, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday.
- Deaven Rafael Carrasco, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse on Monday.
- Ashley Deshun Evans, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation and unlawfully carrying a weapon on Monday.
- Daviesha Lanea Lewis, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property of at least $2,500 with two prior convictions on Monday
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1401 Kathy St., Monday
- Burglary of vehicles, 100 Stonecreek Drive, Monday
- Burglary of vehicle, 2000 Rosborough Springs Road, Monday
- Burglary of vehicle, 100 Stonecreek Drive, Monday
- Assault family violence by impeding breathing, 201 W. Carolanne Blvd., Monday
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- David Lee Conant, 61, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and 2 as well as resisting arrest or transport on Tuesday.
- Simone Nichole Keener, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance group 1 on Monday.
- Kenneth John Doherty, 42, of Ennis was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Monday.
- Brian Keith McAlister, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.