Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Eddie Floyd Hill, 22, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces (two counts) and deadly conduct (two counts) on Monday.
Devin Lee Francis, 26, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Amber Lawson, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Monday.
William Blakely Ware, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon on Tuesday.
Markesha Renee Davis, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention (two counts) and resist arrest search or transport (two counts) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Resist arrest search or transport, intersection of South Garrett and East Pinecrest, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Ryan Boren, 23, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
Traci Denise Dye, 52, of Greenwood, Louisiana was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
Thomas Cole Giddens, 30, of Bastrop, Louisiana was arrested and charged with duty on striking fixture/highway landscape on Tuesday.
Jessica Lafaye Haggerty, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to signal lane change and failure to change address 30 days on Tuesday.
Jaycee Mary Ann Johnson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Nathan James Turnbaugh, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with br/murder and a Las Vegas, Nevada warrant for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member on Tuesday.