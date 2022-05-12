handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Charles Vashun Woolen, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions on Tuesday.
  • Patricia Roshell Williams, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfering with public duties on Tuesday.
  • Benjamin Robert Cain, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Interference with emergency request for assistance, 700 block of Navajo Trail, Tuesday
  • Theft of property between $100 and $750, 500 block of West Burleson Street, Tuesday
  • Public intoxication with three prior convictions, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday
  • Interference with public duties, 600 block of West Meredith Street, Tuesday
  • Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 200 block of Hickory Street, Tuesday
  • Theft, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
  • Drunkenness, 2200 block of East Travis Street, Wednesday

Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Caitlyn Brook Baker, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
  • David Lee Conant, 61, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and 2 as well as resisting arrest, search, or transportation on Tuesday
  • Austin Cabe Dickson, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, search, or transportation, possession of a dangerous drug, and criminal trespassing on Tuesday
  • Landon Ross Fry, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with three prior convictions on Tuesday
  • David Samuel Jackson, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault bodily injury against a family on Tuesday
  • Zerick Ethan Wallace, 24, of Magnolia was arrested and charged on two warrants issued by other agencies and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and criminal mischief on Tuesday
  • Kyle Clifford Wiley, 28, of Waskom was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday
  • Sean Michael Winslow, 36, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1on Tuesday
  • Logan Daniel Pierce, 20, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with public intoxication

