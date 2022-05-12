Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Charles Vashun Woolen, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions on Tuesday.
- Patricia Roshell Williams, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfering with public duties on Tuesday.
- Benjamin Robert Cain, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Interference with emergency request for assistance, 700 block of Navajo Trail, Tuesday
- Theft of property between $100 and $750, 500 block of West Burleson Street, Tuesday
- Public intoxication with three prior convictions, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday
- Interference with public duties, 600 block of West Meredith Street, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 200 block of Hickory Street, Tuesday
- Theft, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Drunkenness, 2200 block of East Travis Street, Wednesday
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Caitlyn Brook Baker, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
- David Lee Conant, 61, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and 2 as well as resisting arrest, search, or transportation on Tuesday
- Austin Cabe Dickson, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, search, or transportation, possession of a dangerous drug, and criminal trespassing on Tuesday
- Landon Ross Fry, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with three prior convictions on Tuesday
- David Samuel Jackson, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault bodily injury against a family on Tuesday
- Zerick Ethan Wallace, 24, of Magnolia was arrested and charged on two warrants issued by other agencies and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and criminal mischief on Tuesday
- Kyle Clifford Wiley, 28, of Waskom was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday
- Sean Michael Winslow, 36, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1on Tuesday
- Logan Daniel Pierce, 20, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with public intoxication