Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christopher Lamar Knight, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four warrants (issued by other agency) and six traffic incident/violations on Wednesday.
Mary Alice Albright, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Incident — not reportable, 1400 block of Julie Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Horace Wayne Gray, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicle and criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Devon Joseph Hernandez, 30, of Jonesboro, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
Antonio Deshaun Hickman, 19, of Lufkin was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Wednesday.
Tyler Lane Johnson, 26, of Longview was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Wednesday.