Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christopher Calvin Willis, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no liability insurance, driving with invalid license, public intoxication, and display of fictitious license plate on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of building, 1601 W. Grand Ave., Wednesday
- Theft under $100, 4812 Elysian Fields Ave., Wednesday
- Non-aggregated assault family violence, 313 Jasper Drive, Wednesday
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Caitlyn Brook Baker, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
- Deisha Marie Pitman, 25, of White Oak was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance group one on Wednesday.
- Michael Wayne Jobe, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance group one on Wednesday.
- Benjamin Robert Cain IV, 26, of Tatum was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
- Logan Daniel Pierce, 20, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.