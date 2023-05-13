From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marvin Edward Bonner Jr., 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two parole violations on Thursday.
Samantha Shicole Johnson, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury (two counts) on Thursday.
Sarai Xyveli Espinoza, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (two counts) on Friday.
Johnathon Edward Cherry, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
Driving while intoxicated, intersection of South Alamo and East Travis, Thursday
Cruelty non-livestock animal: kill/poison, 1400 block of South Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Billy Keith Chastain Jr., 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a dangerous drug on Thursday.
Chaylon James Hines, 23, of White Oak was arrested and charged with bw/violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
Clayton Ray Lemons, 39, of Tylerwas arrested and charged with ai/driving while license invalid with previous conviction and ai/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Thursday.
William Joseph Woods, 48, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, speeding and no class m license on Thursday.