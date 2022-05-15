Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- George Henry Eddings, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Thursday.
- Maurice Terrell Brightmon, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, display fictitious motor vehicle registration, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info and driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 2200 block of North Franklin Street, Thursday
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of Pope Street, Thursday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Disorderly conduct, 200 block of Pope Street, Thursday
- Driving while intoxicated second offense, intersection of West Burleson and North Bishop, Thursday
- Driving while license invalid, intersection of West Grand and Loop 390, Thursday