Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Sarai Xyveli Espinoza, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Jiveon Rena Gray, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false information (two counts), deadly conduct discharge of a firearm (two counts) and a Dallas County warrant for assault of a pregnant person on Friday.
Iveon Lachelle Gray, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon (two counts) on Friday.
Isaias Loredo, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense (two counts) on Friday.
Kadeen Ladell White, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (two counts) and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Friday.
Keyunte Okeith Jackson, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury (two counts) on Saturday.
Clifford Ray Anderson Sr., 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
Cleveland King, 31, of Carthage was arrested on six MPD class c warrants on Saturday.
Tamarius Davon Maxfield, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent sbi (two counts) and four warrants (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
Jacob Edwards, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (two counts) on Sunday.
Alton Baze Green, 58, of Karnack was arrested and charged with MPD class c warrant on Sunday.
Desmond Dejuan Hill, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD class c warrants and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Perry Lewis Brown Jr., 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
Michelle Leeann Kent, 48, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Sunday.
Esteban Ruiz Rodriguez, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and immigration and customs enforcement on Sunday.
Roy Fred Rogers, 57, of DeSoto was arrested on a Dallas County warrant on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Driving while intoxicated second offense, intersection of East Travis and Merzbacher, Friday
Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous conviction, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Drunkenness, intersection of West Pinecrest and MLK, Sunday
Burglary of vehicles, 200 block of Crestwood Drive, Sunday
Driving while intoxicated, intersection of North Grove and West Rusk, Sunday
MPD class c warrant, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Wade Dial, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually and parole violation on Friday.
Oscar Alberto Espinal, 21, address unknown was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Sunday.
Cesar Lopez Gonzales, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Sunday.
Jessica Marie Madden, 21, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
Jose Martin Mendieta, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport, driving while intoxicated third offense or more and driving while license invalid on Saturday.
Kalin Gregory Wiley, 29, of Waskom was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Saturday.
Manuel Mendoza-Aranda, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license on Sunday.
Allan Mesa, 30, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with no seat belt on Sunday.