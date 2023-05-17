Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Desmond Dejuan Hill, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD class c warrants and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Denny Lee Sanders, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with expired vehicle registration and no liability insurance on Monday.
Donna Marie Mclaren, 70, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and two MPD class c warrants on Monday.
Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Kevin Aewayne Melton, 40, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams, possession of a dangerous drug, theft of firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
MPD class c warrant, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Monday
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 1200 block of Elm Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Maria Luisa Calvillo, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfer with public duties on Monday.
Jose Javier Gomez, 32, of Cleverdale, California was arrested and charged with assault class c, resist arrest search or transport and interfer with public duties on Monday.
Spencer D. Shepherd Jr., 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
Michael Anthony Violante, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with contempt of court disobedience of court order on Monday.
Nathaniel Lanston Boutin, 24, of Henderson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.