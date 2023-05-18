Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Harold Bernard Epps, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two traffic incidents/violations on Tuesday.
Sigmund Mario Turner, 25, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Brice Allen Oney, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
Lonnie Lee Wilborn, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Kristopher Aspeitia, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
Brian Earl McCowan, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Chelsie Marie Pairett, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 800 block of Wrandott Street, Tuesday
Criminal trespass, 200 block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday
Driving while license invalid, intersection of Holland and MLK, Tuesday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 400 block of Sanford Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Molly Elizabeth Freeman, 45, of Carthage was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Charles Craig Wilson, 63, of Calhoun, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.