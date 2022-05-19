arrest
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

• Edward Jermaine Bell, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest and three counts of theft of property on Tuesday.

• Dalyn Rashayd Hill, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with contempt of court on Tuesday.

• Cameron Rafael Clay, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering or possession with intent to deliver drugs on Tuesday.

• Bernard Jonathon Young, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault bodily injury against a family member on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

• Burglary of building, 1000 block of Indian Springs Drive, Tuesday

• Assault causes bodily, 1600 block of Arkansas Street, Wednesday

Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

• Caitlyn Brook Baker, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday.

• Dustin Leigh Bias, 28, of Harleton was arrested and charged with open container in motor vehicle, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, affix unauthorized sun screening device to motor vehicle, speeding 10 percent or more above posted and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.

• Amber Gail Gates, 38, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation, theft of property, and parole violation on Tuesday.

• Katherine Dennis Helms, 51, of Ore City was arrested and charged with third DWI on Tuesday.

• Sammie Leslie Vail, 40, of Mason, Michigan was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivering or possession with intent to deliver drugs.

reporter/editor

Sadiq King is the editor and reporter for Marshall News Messenger. A young artist from New Jersey, graduated from Wiley College in 2018 and now brings his love of media and arts to Marshall Texas!