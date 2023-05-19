Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Mardavius Antonio Brooks, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a Harris County warrant for violation of probation/assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Wednesday.
Jacqueline Joyce Denman, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Miscellaneous incident, 4500 block of Victory Drive, Wednesday
Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, 2200 block of North Franklin Street, Wednesday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 300 block of Pinehurst Drive, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Hunter Austin Greenslate, 25, of Waskom was arrested on a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for criminal mischief on Wednesday.
Edgar Macedonio, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
Jose Roman Teniente, 24, of Harleton was arrested and charged with illegal burning, criminal trespass, criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, burglary of vehicles, theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and class c assault on Wednesday.
Zacherary Lloyd Miller, 38, of Tyler was arrested on a Smith County warrant for assault of a family/household member on Wednesday.