Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Leona Danielle Green, 20, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with four MPD class c warrants on Friday.
Jaleel Mark George, 29, of Marshall was arrested on two TDCJ warrants for parole violation and two Dallas County warrants for assault family violence causing bodily injury on Friday.
Joe Perry Bailey, 75, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday.
Kamesha Lafaye Miles, 32, of Marshall was arrested on two U.S. Marshal warrants for probation/violation for dangerous drugs on Saturday.
Jacob Richard-William Edwards, 28, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada was arrested and charged with remaining on premises and two counts of resist arrest search or transport on Sunday.
Beverly Searcy Noblit, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of credit card or debit card abuse on Saturday.
Tristin Tyrell Crayton, 33, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with two MPD class c warrants on Sunday.
Miranda Clair Hill, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
Robert Earl Marshall, 67, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
MPD class c warrant, 2600 block of Loop 390 West
Warrant (issued by other agency), 1400 block of Melanie Street, Friday
Unauthorized use of vehicle, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Driving while intoxicated first offense, 1100 block of East Fannin Street, Friday
Deadly conduct discharge firearm, intersection of East Houston and Albert, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 600 block of East Grand Avenue, Saturday
Aggravated robbery, 300 block of Rosborough Street, Saturday
Deadly conduct discharge firearm, 2200 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Resist arrest search or transport, 2000 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
Disorderly conduct discharge, 1900 block of Ark Street, Sunday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 7000 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Assault causes bodily injury, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Nicolas Jamal Carr, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Christopher Charles Craver, 28, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, wrong side of road not passing, ride not secured by safety belt, no driver's license and a U.S. Marshal's Service warrant on Saturday.
Ivan Lynn Daniels Jr., 28, of Marshall was arrested on two capias pro fine warrants on Friday.
Conrad Everardo Fernandez, 36, of Waskom was arrested and charged with abandon endager child criminal negligence on Friday.
Rechelle Lamae Hudson, 29, of Ranger was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
Euardo Martinez-Vega, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Jesse Wayne Miller, 32, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and organized retail theft between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
Michael Alexander Nobles, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with minor in possession of tobacco, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Regina Nicole Pierce, 46, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Saturday.
Brandi Michelle Rushton, 40, of Carthage was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
Latonya Michelle Stephens, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
Scott Alan Taylor, 35, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with parole violation and bond forfeiture/criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Sunday.
Kelly Ray Davis, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault class c/fv and rop/violation of bond/protective order on Saturday.
Lejames Jamal Green, 20, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.