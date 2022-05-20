Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
• Dayln Rashayd Hill, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with contempt of court, no insurance, no valid license and speeding on Tuesday.
• Kennedy Earl Butler, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on Thursday.
• Shamika Shontae Bell, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest on Wednesday.
• Emmalee Jean Carraway, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violating non-CDL restriction and speeding on Wednesday.
• Miranda Clair Hill, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving with invalid license and open container in vehicle on Wednesday.
• Bernard Jonathon Young, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury against a family member on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
• Criminal trespassing, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
• Brittnay Nichole Victery, 32, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with remaining on premise on Wednesday.
• Maurice Terrell Brightmon, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, display of fictitious motor vehicle registration, failure to identify and DWI second offense on Thursday.
• Martin Iniguez, 58, Karnack was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on Wednesday.
• Lauro Palencia Sanchez, 26, of Grand Prairie was arrested and charged with possession of drugs group 1 and 2 and unlawful passion of firearm by felon on Wednesday.
• Brian Keith Wheeler, 31, of Spring Town was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana on Wednesday.
• Angela Evette Irving, 54, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
• Jason Paul Twyman, 45, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest search on Thursday.