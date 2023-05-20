Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Iveon Lachelle Gray, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Thursday.
Louis Marvin Brock, 80, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
Jeff Webb, 38, of Karnack was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Thursday.
Esther Ventura, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.
Julian Ramon Oliver Jr., 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass, 5500 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
Drunkenness, 600 block of Holland Street, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Shae Everett Asbury, 32, of Carthage was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Thursday.
Logan Wade Boyer, 32, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with sex offender’s failure to comply on Thursday.
Cree Lashae Taylor, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with SAFPF/violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.