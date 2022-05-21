Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
• Rhonda Elaine Daniels, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with simple assault on Thursday.
• Diamond Unique Roach, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property less than $750.00 on Thursday.
• Joe Andrew King, Jr., 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
• Kennedy Earl Butler, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on Thursday.
• Dawalus Isaac Gatson, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with 3rd offense or more of driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
• Johnathan Thomas George, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drugs group 1 on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
• Credit card or debit card abuse, 3500 block of South East End Blvd., Thursday
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
• Allen Elliot Versher, 55, of Dallas was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
• Jason Paul Twyman, 45, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest search on Thursday.