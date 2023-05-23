Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Esther Ventura, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.
Daniel Reyna-Piedra, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence/non-aggravated on Friday.
Steven Tyler Jones, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, theft under $100 and two other agency charges on Friday.
Keyerrei Renea Gaither, 21, of Dallas was arrested and charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury family member on Saturday.
Micheal Trent Delacerda, 63, of Longview was arrested on two MPD class c warrants on Sunday.
Gabriel Garcia, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving (two counts) and two MPD class c warrants on Sunday.
Darwain Agusto Amador, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer and three MPD traffic citations on Sunday.
Raul Velazquez Chavez, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Sunday.
Julio Lopez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Shenerika Deanna Miles, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD traffic citations and driving while license invalid on Friday.
Andrek Jakhob Williams, 21, of Houston was arrested and charged with murder on Friday.
Emilio Rigobe Andrade-Cortez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Drunkenness, 600 block of Holland Street, Friday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 1400 block of Julie Street, Friday
Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 300 block of Gehlan Street, Friday
Simple assault, 1400 block of East Burleson Street, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Drunkenness, 600 block of Atkins Boulevard, Saturday
Recover abandon property, intersection of South Washington and Johnson, Saturday
MPD class c warrant, intersection of North Franklin and Walnut, Sunday
Assault causes bodily injury, intersection of North Allen and Corti, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Perry Lee Everhart, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Sunday.
Austin Lee Garren, 25, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with sexual assault and driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Patrick Riley Griffin, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and evading arrest detention on Saturday.
Robert Laverne Jones, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with cpf/criminal trespass, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, br/assault causes bodily injury family violence and cpf/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Kolby Devon McGlothin, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Sarah Michelle Valenzuela, 39, of Carthage was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or less than 0.15 on Friday.