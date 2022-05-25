Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department.
• Taylor Cortez Johnson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
• Possession of Marijuana, North Grove and West Grand, Monday
• Criminal Mischief, 1215 Melanie St., Monday
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
• Bryan Blake Nichols, 38, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, 2 counts of possession of group 1 drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, no car insurance, and expired vehicle registration on Monday.
• Busby Edward Jones, 57, of Longview was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.
• Bobby Gene Henry III, 22, of Tyler was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and unauthorized use of vehicle on Monday.
• Cody Allen Butts, 30, of Redwood, Mississippi was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.