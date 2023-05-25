Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Dylan James Vick, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Lexia Lilley, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Jacob Richard William Edwards, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence, 1600 block of Sanford Street, Monday
Burglary of vehicles, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Hindering secured creditors, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Cruelty to non-livestock animals, 1500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Burglary habitation intend sex, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Tuesday
Robbery, 2500 block of Morton Street, Wednesday
Driving while intoxicated second offense, 3400 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jacob Lee Boring, 29, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Monday.
Colt Dustin Tinney, 38, of Karnack was arrested and charged with safpf/violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
Cindy Ann Pearcy, 55, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Tiayanna Marie Webb, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Edward Dewey Woods, 61, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Joshua Wayne Taylor, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.