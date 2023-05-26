Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Corey Charles Frazier, 37, of New Orleans was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between one and four grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams (two counts), possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces (two counts) and unlawfully carrying of a weapon (two counts) on Thursday.
Jason Paul Murray, 47, of Broussard, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offence on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Robbery, 2500 block of Morton Street, Wednesday
Driving while intoxicated second offense, 3400 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
David Dewayne Hanson, 36, of Waskom was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Wednesday.
John Wayne Morgan, 23, of Harleton was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person on Wednesday.
Jaquil Marque Wilkins, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three counts of violation of probation/driving while intoxicated with child under 15 on Wednesday.