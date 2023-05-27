Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
LeeAndre Antwoyne McCoy, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
Burglary of habitation, 1400 block of Julie Street, Thursday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Dewayne Scott Broyles, 51, of Longview was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
Timothy David Vail, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.