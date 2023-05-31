Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jhakayla Evette Raines, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation (two counts) on Saturday.
Larry Henderson Morrow, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence (two counts) on Sunday.
Leslie Wayne McClung, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
Sheila Rene McGuire, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Harold Lynn Raven, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass (two counts) on Sunday.
Jenifer Leann McBride, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass (two counts) and MPD class c warrant (two counts) on Sunday.
Travis Truman McBride, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass (two counts) on Sunday.
Erik Alaniz, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household (two counts), assault causes bodily injury family member (two counts) and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Jacob Richard Edwards, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals (two counts) on Monday.
Matthew Scott Newman, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.
Charles Douglas Buffington, 51, of Cleveland was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more convictions (two counts) on Monday.
Shannon Nicole Buffington, 34, of Cleveland was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) on Monday.
Keith Harold Bracey, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (two counts) on Monday.
Eric Efrarin Sawyer, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with city ordinance violation (non-criminal) on Monday.
Ariel Martinez, 35, of Elgin, Illinois was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Terroristic threat causing fear, 1200 block of Spring Street, Friday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Assault family violence, 200 block of Dean Drive, Sunday
Disorderly conduct, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Sunday
Theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000, 100 block of Park Place Drive, Sunday
Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, intersection of Angelo and Buck Sherrod, Monday
Assault of pregnant person, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Cruelty to non-livestock animals, 1300 block of Pinecrest Drive, Monday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
City ordinance violation (non-criminal), 2700 block of Lake Street, Monday
Driving while intoxicated, 600 block of Martha Street, Monday
Drunkenness, 2500 block of Karnack Highway, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Harold Fraser Jr., 24, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Brennan Williams Ganey, 30, of Sherman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Sunday.
Michael Ray Moulton, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault class c and cpf/driving while license invalid on Saturday.
Gary Dennis Nilson, 50, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
Brandon Jackson Oswald, 24, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Jordan Allan Sandoval, 22, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with speeding, open container and driving while intoxicated second offense on Sunday.
Jessie Aleman Turlington, 43, of Karnack was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household and terroristic threat cause fear on Friday.
Denis Marel Vallecillo, 28, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with no driver’s license and driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Kalin Gregory Wiley, 29, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order on Friday.
Kurt Ross Durflinger, 66, of Michigan City, Indiana was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
Wayne Wesley Steen, 42, of Ore City was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and turn when unsafe on Monday.
Charles Wesley Wheeler, 54, of Jefferson was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Sunday.
Shane Eugene Williams, 54, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Saturday.
Zackary Duane Worley, 21, of Tatum was arrested and charged with harassment of public servant on Friday.