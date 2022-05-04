handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kelvisha Berneisa Worth, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Monday.
  • Jalen Dewayne Smith, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 2100 block of Randolph Street, Monday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 100 block of East Travis Street, Monday
  • Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
  • Warrant (issued by other agency), 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday

Recommended For You


Tags