Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kelvisha Berneisa Worth, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Monday.
- Jalen Dewayne Smith, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 2100 block of Randolph Street, Monday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 100 block of East Travis Street, Monday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday