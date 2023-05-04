Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Donna Rebecca Brown, 70, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Monday.
Alton Baze Greene, 58, of Karnack was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Monday.
Kyle Landon Preston Jr., 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of speeding on Monday.
Cassandra Janeen Espinoza, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault family violence on Monday.
Aubrey Freeman Brown, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Tuesday.
Jerry Wayne Manning, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with six traffic incidents/violations on Tuesday.
Adrian Lidale Williams, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.
Antonio Kimtrail Robinson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of probation/theft of firearm, violation of probation/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and a Gregg County warrant for possession of marijuana measuring between five pounds and 50 pounds on Monday.
Nehemias Pineda, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a parole violation on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence, 2000 block of Ark Street, Monday
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 100 block of Interstate 20, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Blaine Edward Conley, 70, of Mohoming, Ohio was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container on Monday.
Leslie Tyrese Dowell, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and Bossier Parish warrants for criminal mischief and assault causes bodily injury (two counts) on Tuesday.
Jawone Devante Washington, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Cedric Latrelle Griffin Jr., 20, of Houston was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity, theft of material alumninum/bronze/copper/brass and Bexar County warrants for evading arrest detention and theft of property (four counts) on Tuesday.