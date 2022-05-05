Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kelvisha Berneisa Worth, 23, of Tyler was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Monday.
Jalen Dewayne Smith, 19, of Carthage was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Bruce Eric Jenkins, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
Jada Neshun Anderson, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and resisting arrest search or transport on April 26.
Heather Lynn Meredith, 36, of Marshall was arrested on five MPD traffic warrants and no safety belts on Monday.
Steven Edward Noble II, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on April 26.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 2100 block of Randolph Street, Monday
Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 100 block of East Travis Street, Monday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday
Theft of service worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 4100 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $150,000 and $300,000, 1000 block of Pocono Street, Tuesday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, intersection of Grafton and Sanford, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office
David Charles Gaut Jr., 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
Isaiah Reyvon Nixon, 20, of Karnack was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcoholic beverage, speeding and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Rose Record, 56, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to yield row at open intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and a Rusk County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
Phillip Andrew Dotson, 57, of Diana was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, driving while license invalid and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
Donald Hugh Peoples Jr., 45, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unauthorized use of a vehicle, ai/failure to identify and a Gregg County warrant for ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Clifton Wayne Allen, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of material/aluminum/bonze/copper/brazz worth less than $20,000 on April 26.
Raul Graveron Alonso, 45, of Hialeah, Florida was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Christian Tiaryl Anderson, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, evading arrest detention and a Gregg County warrant for assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on April 27.
Alicia Denise Andrews, 49, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on April 28.
Lindsay Nicole Arnett, 36, of Harleton was arrested and charged with parole violation on April 26.
Rebecca Allen Blanton, 55, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with a capias pro fine on Sunday.
Brent Kane Cochran, 51, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on April 29.
Derrick Lavertt Fuller, 48, of Gloster, Louisiana was arrested and charged with display fictitious motor vehicle registration on Sunday.
Jason Randall Gunnels, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension on Sunday.
Daniel Obryan Hicks, 29, of Karnack was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent sbi on April 26.
Brandon Miles Hoff, 28, of Arlington was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on April 26.
Dennis Ray Jackson, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated second offense on April 26.
George Allen Johnson, 39, of Little Rock, Arkansas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on April 26.
Richard Allen Kelly, 54, of Longview was arrested and charged with a capias pro fine and driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Sunday.
Keith Michael Lapointe, 23, of Chavin, Louisiana was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on April 27.
Natalie Nicole Mathis, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on April 27.
Jessica Joan Payne, 34, of Keithville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with rop/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on April 26.
Kevin Bryan Rogers, 43, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on April 28.
Hunter Louis Smith, 26, of Diana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on April 30.
John David Smitherman, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with Collin County warrants for violation of a protective order bias/prejudice and violation of a protective order bias/prejudice with two or more previous convictions on April 26.
Johnnie Mae Stephens, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unauthorized use of a vehicle on April 27.
Maurice Seth Williams II, 21, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
Wendy Berry Young, 52, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and a capias pro fine on April 30.
Christopher Lloyd Bonner, 30, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with unrestrained child on Sunday.
Joe Curtis Coleman, 26, of Mount Pleasant was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Sunday.
Eduardo Garcia-Bustos, 26, of Tyler was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Monday.