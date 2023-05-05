handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Jordan Ryals Sterling, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and theft under $100 on Wednesday.

David Dewayne Hodge, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault family violence on Wednesday.

Sharnice Nicole Williams, 30, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with two counts of assault family violence and two MPD class c warrants on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Burglary of vehicles, 0 block of Linwood Drive, Wednesday

Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 600 block of South Garrett Street, Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Kelby Ned Box, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.

Derek Allen Gore, 41, of Spurger was arrested and charged with failure to identify on Wednesday.

Tags