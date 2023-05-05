Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jordan Ryals Sterling, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and theft under $100 on Wednesday.
David Dewayne Hodge, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of assault family violence on Wednesday.
Sharnice Nicole Williams, 30, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with two counts of assault family violence and two MPD class c warrants on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles, 0 block of Linwood Drive, Wednesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 600 block of South Garrett Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kelby Ned Box, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
Derek Allen Gore, 41, of Spurger was arrested and charged with failure to identify on Wednesday.