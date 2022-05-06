Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Alexander Jamal Rosevelt, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm and discharging firearm on Wednesday.
- Cecily Daishaun Page, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
- Derious Calice Smith, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 700 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Traffic incident/violation, 700 block of East Austin, Wednesday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office
Katherine Elizabeth Bain, (93), of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.