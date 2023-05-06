From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Peyton Kristine Johnson, 23, of Smithland was arrested and charged with two counts of false alarm or report emergency on Thursday.
Robert Earl Valentine Jr., 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
Charles Ray Mason, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass on Thursday.
Kindale Roshun Williams, 28, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between 200 and 400 grams on Thursday.
Jamarian Cornell Mitchell,17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
False alarm or report emergency, intersection of East End and Lower Port Caddo, Thursday
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Renee Porter, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.