Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Arnold Wayne Sessom, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension/prosecution on Thursday.
  • Danielle Sewell, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with threat of family/household on Thursday.
  • James William Barnett, 40, city unknown, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of vehicle and a pardons and parole warrant on Thursday.
  • Jason Paul Crisp, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Thursday
  • Terroristic threat of a family/household, 600 block of West Meredith, Thursday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1400 block of Lloyd Woods Drive, Thursday
  • Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, 600 block of East Avenue, Thursday

