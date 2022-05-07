Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Arnold Wayne Sessom, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension/prosecution on Thursday.
- Danielle Sewell, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with threat of family/household on Thursday.
- James William Barnett, 40, city unknown, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of vehicle and a pardons and parole warrant on Thursday.
- Jason Paul Crisp, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Thursday
- Terroristic threat of a family/household, 600 block of West Meredith, Thursday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1400 block of Lloyd Woods Drive, Thursday
- Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, 600 block of East Avenue, Thursday