Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Donald Lee Toney, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually on Friday.
Christopher Larkins, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Saturday.
Kevin Neal Wesley, 22, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with two counts of resist arrest search or transport on Saturday.
Ladarius Payne, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) and terroristic threat of a family/household (two counts) on Saturday.
Jorge Luviano Lopez, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a public servant and two counts of terroristic threat of a family/household on Saturday.
Eddie Floyd Hill, 22, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces (two counts) and deadly conduct (two counts) on Monday.
Lakeshia Antoinette Hodges, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury, 1300 block of Mobile Street, Friday
Assault causes bodily injury family violence, 1400 block of Paula Street, Friday
Miscellaneous incident, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Saturday
Driving while intoxicated third offense or more, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
Resist arrest search or transport, intersection of Victory and Loop 390, Saturday
Terroristic threat of family/household, 1000 block of Sallie Sue Drive, Saturday
Possession of child pornography, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
MPD class c warrant, 400 block of Sanford Street, Saturday
Terroristic threat of family/household, 1800 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2000 block of Dee Mullikin Road, Sunday
Duty on striking fixture/highway/landscape, 500 block of Shadywood Road, Sunday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
Deadly conduct, intersection of South Garrett and Poag, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Mary Elizabeth Aguirre, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
Tommy Scott Bison, 42, of Mooringsport, Louisiana was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for assault class c on Saturday.
Michael Dean Cain Sr., 57, of Karnack was arrested and charged with display fictitious license plate and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
Antone Joseph Czajkowski, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
Kelsea Nicole Jackson, 22, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Demicahl Waltrez McClellan, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with operate motor vehicle without financial restitution, driving while license invalid, use of portable wireless communication, open container in motor vehicle-driver, failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility, resist arrest search or transport and reckless driving on Friday.
Melanie Kay Reyna, 36, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Shyanna Angelica Rodriguez, 29, of Carthage was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Saturday.
Sandra Lavan Williams, 61, of Foster Hill was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Silvestre Moreno, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
David Kent Reynolds, 62, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.