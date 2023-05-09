Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Mostly sunny skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.