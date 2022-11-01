Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Felicia Dawn Battle, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument and credit card or debit card abuse (two counts) on Friday.
Aaron Ray Wiley, 28, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Cliffton Ray Foster, 23, of Longview was arrested and charged with traffic/incident violation on Friday.
Bertram Bernard Evans, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
Curtis Wade Blair, 63, of Conroe was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Angel Martinez, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (three counts) on Sunday.
Jose Antonio Morales, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Sunday.
Clayton Lee Taylor, 19, of Hosston, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence, 2600 block of Palato Drive, Friday
Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, Friday
Terroristic threat of family/household, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 200 block of Fairview Street, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Animal bite, 110 block of East Carolanne Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None