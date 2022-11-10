Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Harassment, 100 block of Nathan Street, Tuesday
- Burglary of habitation, 500 block of Johnson Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Marcus Deshun Lewis, 40, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
- Tammie Dossett Maddox, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Torey Nicole Boring, 33, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- Tanisha Nicole Clayborne, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with open container and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- Stephen Michael Early II, 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- John Wayne Smith, 59, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, speeding, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and a capias pro fine warrant for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.