Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Vashun Woolen, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Nicholas Johnson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Wednesday.
James Randhal Gair, 59, of Houston was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass, 1400 block of Julie Street, Wednesday
Criminal trespass, 600 block of South Grove Street
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Dannon Cyle Busby, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and failed to drive in a single lane on Wednesday.
Luis Angel Nunez, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with open container in motor vehicle, minor possesses alcoholic beverage, minor in possession of tobacco and Gregg County warrants for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and violation of probation/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Wednesday.
Tony Eugene Perry Jr., 29, of Uncertain was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and bond forfeiture/prohibited weapon on Wednesday.