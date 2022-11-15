Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Louis Dewayne Talley, 34, of Karnack was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Romeo Cooper, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct on Thursday.
Christopher Lynn Morales, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Thursday.
Angela Lea Camp, 30, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of a weapon and warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Christopher Dewayne Taylor, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
James Randhal Gair, 59, of Houston was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass, 600 block of South Grove Street, Thursday
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2400 block of Lower Port Caddo Road, Thursday
Criminal trespass card issued, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
Possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces, 1900 block of Ark Street, Thursday
Harassment, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Saturday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Terry Freeman Barnard, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with stalking on Thursday.
Tyler Ray Barton, 27, of Arlington was arrested on Marion County warrants for assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation and interfere with emergency call on Sunday.
Michael Bruce Bloodworth, 47, of Avinger was arrested on a Marion County warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person and two capias pro fine warrants on Sunday.
Harold Steven Burns, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams an driving while license invalid on Saturday.
Filiberto Lopez Gonzales, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Roger Nead Griffin, 56, of Longview was arrested on a Marion County warrants for assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Sunday.
Michael Ryan Helegda, 39, of Kountze was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.
Robert Douglas Leonard, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and br/driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Christopher Brock Mann, 24, of Doyline, Louisiana was arrested on a Marion County warrant for theft of material on Sunday.
Alvin David McBride, 65, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and speeding on Saturday.
Jeffrey Dean McCreary, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and two capias pro fine warrants on Thursday.
Athea Frances Michalec, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
Jacob Thomas Murrell, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and three Gregg County warrants on Friday.
Kimberly Fay Oliver, 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with following too close and stalking on Sunday.
Richard Linwood Parrott Jr., 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and burglary of habitation on Sunday.
Amanda Elizabeth Perkins, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with false report to police officer on Saturday.
Brock Heath Puckett, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Alex Neil Rae Jr., 36, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Chesare Demontrae Rivers, 33, of Houston was arrested on two bond forfeitures on Thursday.
Richard Bradly Robertson, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, a capias pro fine warrant and a Yalobusha County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
Jennifer Elizabeth Stewart, 41, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Daniel Garland Walker, 36, of Longview was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Reginald Dewayne Bracey Jr., 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Friday.
Joseph Alexander Johnson II, 27, of Troup was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.