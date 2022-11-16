Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Angela Shante Johnson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure and abandon/endanger child with intent to return on Monday.
Jaysce Lychristofer Hayes, 20, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD class c warrant on Monday.
Arnold Dean Haywood, 46, of Marshall was arrested on a city ordinance violation on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
MPD class c warrant, 2600 block of Park Drive, Monday
City ordinance violation (non-criminal), 1800 block of Brown Street, Monday
Credit card or debit card abuse, 1300 block of Calloway Street, Monday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of MLK Boulevard, Monday
Burglary of building, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Stacey Hanson Nickerson, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Monday.