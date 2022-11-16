handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Angela Shante Johnson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure and abandon/endanger child with intent to return on Monday.

Jaysce Lychristofer Hayes, 20, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD class c warrant on Monday.

Arnold Dean Haywood, 46, of Marshall was arrested on a city ordinance violation on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

MPD class c warrant, 2600 block of Park Drive, Monday

City ordinance violation (non-criminal), 1800 block of Brown Street, Monday

Credit card or debit card abuse, 1300 block of Calloway Street, Monday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of MLK Boulevard, Monday

Burglary of building, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 800 block of MLK Boulevard, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Stacey Hanson Nickerson, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Monday.

Recommended For You


Tags