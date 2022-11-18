Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Javaquece Jarde Lashelle Jones, 25, of Carthage was arrested on five warrants (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
Tyrek Ledarius Harris-Stoker, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault class c on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of building, 400 block of North Washington Avenue, Wednesday
False report to police officer, 5000 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Assault causes bodily injury, 400 block of West Burleson Street
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Xavier La’Ron Cooks, 32, of Waskom was arrested and charged with br/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Antonio Chamont Irving, 43, of Karnack was arrested and charged with safpf/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Norman Shane Potter, 46, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with br/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.