Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Javaquece Jarde Lashelle Jones, 25, of Carthage was arrested and charged with false report statement officer/agent on Thursday.
Kammela Nicole Lee, 32, of Carthage was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2800 block of Acadia Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Andreu Herrera, 25, of Grand Prairie was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.