Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Jamio Eugene Hall, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
  • Jeremy Wayne Ford, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions on Thursday.
  • Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Public intoxication with three prior convictions, intersection of East End Boulevard and Karnack Highway, Thursday
  • Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
  • Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
  • Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
  • Simple assault, 1800 block of Walter Street, Friday
  • Miscellaneous incident, 200 block of St. Francis Street, Friday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Brian Jay Armstrong, 58, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration of greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.
  • Sharicka Marie Williams, 43, of South Bend, Indiana was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties, disorderly conduct and public intoxication on Thursday.
  • Jeffery Dan Bigbie, 50, of Tyler was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration of greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.

