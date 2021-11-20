Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jamio Eugene Hall, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Jeremy Wayne Ford, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions on Thursday.
- Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Public intoxication with three prior convictions, intersection of East End Boulevard and Karnack Highway, Thursday
- Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Simple assault, 1800 block of Walter Street, Friday
- Miscellaneous incident, 200 block of St. Francis Street, Friday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brian Jay Armstrong, 58, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration of greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.
- Sharicka Marie Williams, 43, of South Bend, Indiana was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties, disorderly conduct and public intoxication on Thursday.
- Jeffery Dan Bigbie, 50, of Tyler was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration of greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.