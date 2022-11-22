Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Antonio Patlan, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
Juan-Carlos Cazares Soria, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
Johnathan Thomas George, 29, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD class c warrant on Saturday.
Brittney Unique Kane, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with remaining on premises on Saturday.
Michele Cunningham, 57, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
Sheryl Sherrae Nesbitt, 43, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Jameciea Earltavia Okra, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Denny Lee Sanders, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Sunday.
Jesus Islas Ramos, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle serious bodily injury on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 400 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Forgery of a financial instrument, 100 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Accident involving injury, 400 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Ryan Boren, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
Katelyn Nicole Bowers, 32, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Patrick Shad Davis, 49, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Lionel Day, 70, of Covington, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
Valarie Wright Day, 60, of Covington, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
Christopher Dwayne Hicks, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault causes bodily injury family violence and no driver’s license on Friday.
Jacqueline Theresa Hood, 26, of Karnack was arrested and charged with unsafe speed, driving while license invalid and
Aaron Maurice Polk Jr., 32, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Paul Ryan Putman, 44, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
Montavius Tyshawn Tyson, 24, of Linden was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
David Thomas Goumaz, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.