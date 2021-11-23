Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Joshua Sharp, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two HCSO warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility on Friday.
- Kendrick Lamar Murry, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with revocation of bond/stalking on Friday.
- Cecil Alexander, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with indecency with a child on Friday.
- Chanador Luv Elicia Jamie Scantlebury, 26, of Longview was arrested and charged with no liability insurance and resisting arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- David Lynn Witcher, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Saturday.
- Lisa Mae Sawyer, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with illegal burning on Saturday.
Brittany Nichole Victery, 32, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft under $100, 1600 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 400 block of West Burleson Street, Sunday
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 300 block of Nolan Street, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Elexus Kieara Boyd, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Friday.
- Paul Dallas Gankofskie, 17, of Kennesaw, Georgia was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Friday.
- Kendall Denee McNeal, 32, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with delivery of drug paraphernalia, open container in motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- Kimberly Anne Pierce, 41, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Travis Blake Adkins, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday.
- Dannon Cyle Busby, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with no seatbelt, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and theft under $100 on Friday.
- Brandon Dee Butler, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.
Cort Edwin Campbell, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Michael William Ebneter, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with parole violation on Sunday.
Jackie Lynn McBride, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Francisco Moreno-Fernandez, 50, of Marshall was charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Saturday.