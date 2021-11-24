handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Bobbie Lynn June, 28, city unknown, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and evading arrest or detention on Monday.
  • Dequavus Jamal Dunn, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no liability insurance on Monday.

Jonathan Thomas George, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.

  • Rojelio Roman-Avilas, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape on Monday.
  • Braylan Deion Williams, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Monday.
  • Jamarcus Marice Williams, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts) and parole violation on Monday.
  • Michael Delon Roberson, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Terroristic threat of family/household, 1800 block of Walter Street, Monday

  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Isaac Benjamin Griffey, 21, 0f Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and engage in organized criminal activity on Monday.
  • Paul David Whitten, 81, of Waskom was charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Monday.
  • Paulino Eliseo Lopez-Garcia, 36, of Morgan City, Louisiana was arrested and charged with failure to maintain a single lane on Monday.

