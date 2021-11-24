Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Bobbie Lynn June, 28, city unknown, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and evading arrest or detention on Monday.
- Dequavus Jamal Dunn, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no liability insurance on Monday.
Jonathan Thomas George, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
- Rojelio Roman-Avilas, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape on Monday.
- Braylan Deion Williams, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Monday.
- Jamarcus Marice Williams, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts) and parole violation on Monday.
- Michael Delon Roberson, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Terroristic threat of family/household, 1800 block of Walter Street, Monday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Isaac Benjamin Griffey, 21, 0f Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and engage in organized criminal activity on Monday.
- Paul David Whitten, 81, of Waskom was charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Monday.
- Paulino Eliseo Lopez-Garcia, 36, of Morgan City, Louisiana was arrested and charged with failure to maintain a single lane on Monday.