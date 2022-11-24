Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Roshunn Powell, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD class c warrants on Monday.
Eddie James Abercrombie Jr., 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of clean air act, resist arrest search or transport and remaining on premises on Monday.
Jesus Islas Ramos, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle sbi on Monday.
Dominique Xavier Sneed, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention and three MPD class c warrants on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass card issued, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Monday
Remaining on premises, 3900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Monday
Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of Baffo Road, Tuesday
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 100 block of Yvonne Lane, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Charles Craver, 28, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, no driver’s license, expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Leigh Francis Merriman, 43, of Portland was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
Dusty Renee Steele-Isaacson, 33, of Carthage was arrested and charged with rop/theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Monday.
Lacie Danielle Dorgan, age and city unknown, was arrested and charged with ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Tuesday.
Katrina Renee Leroy, age and city unknown, was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.