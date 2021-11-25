Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- John William Knox, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card abuse on Tuesday.
- Stoney Deshun Irving, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with murder under the influence of sudden passion on Tuesday.
- Shari Leondra Stephens, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 700 block of Ida Street, Tuesday
- Inactive — criminal trespass, 2400 block of Taft Street, Tuesday
- Murder under the influence of sudden passion, 700 block of Cross Street, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1200 block of Melanie Street