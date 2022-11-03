Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Clifford Deon Washington, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.
Jimmy Lynn Hayes, 56, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Artavius Trevon Cox, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, 1300 block of East Rusk Street, Tuesday.
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2300 block of Sledge Street, Tuesday.
Driving while intoxicated, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 400 block of South Alamo Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None.