Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Robert Joseph Haller, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with city ordinance violation (non-criminal) on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
- Karrington Dewayne Jones, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Enrique Akil Diaz, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Crystal Ednisha Hearon, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Dalyn Rashayd Hill, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and interfere with public duties on Friday.
- Perry Brown, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
- Jacob Leo Childers, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Friday.
- Dewayne Justice Jones, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
- Darles Efrain Paredes Garcia, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three counts of traffic incident/violation on Sunday.
- Oscar Omar Paredes Guerra, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1200 block of James Farmer Street, Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Assault (all other and simple), 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, 2800 block of Hynson Springs Road, Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Higgins Street, Thursday, Nov. 25
- Disorderly conduct, 1300 block of East Fannin Street, Thursday, Nov. 25
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 2400 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday, Nov. 25
- Assault family violence, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Thursday, Nov. 25
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 700 block of West Meredith Street, Thursday, Nov. 25
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Friday
Criminal trespass card issued, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Friday
- Burglary of vehicles, 2100 block of East End Boulevard North, Friday
- Assault family violence, 2400 block of Evans Street, Friday
Criminal trespass, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Driving while intoxicated second offense, intersection of South Lafayette and East Fannin, Friday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 300 block of East End Boulevard North, Saturday
- Recover stolen vehicle, 1300 block of South Street, Sunday