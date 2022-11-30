Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kornelius Centrall Bell, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Monday.
Stephanie Lynn Wilson, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2400 block of Lake Street, Monday
Forgery of a financial instrument, 700 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.