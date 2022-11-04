handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Charles McKnight, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
  • Clifford Ray Anderson, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of a building, 1600 block of East Grand Avenue, Wednesday.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Kolton Todd Saulsbury, 33, of Texarkana was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.
  • Carrie Ann Simmons, 38, of Lone Star was arrested and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.

