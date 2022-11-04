Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Charles McKnight, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
- Clifford Ray Anderson, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a building, 1600 block of East Grand Avenue, Wednesday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kolton Todd Saulsbury, 33, of Texarkana was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.
- Carrie Ann Simmons, 38, of Lone Star was arrested and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.