Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Terroristic threat, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Burglary of building, 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jermaine Cornelius Alexander, 38, of Lakeport was arrested and charged with public intoxication, assault of a public servant (two counts), resisting arrest search or transport and attempt to take weapon from an officer on Thursday.
- Sandy Mac George, 69, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with obstruction or retaliation on Thursday.
- Paige Leann Head, 21, of Mount Vernon was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
- Zachariah Edward Sudduth, 36, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with firearm smuggling on Thursday.